HOUSTON (KIAH) Getting medical treatment is not always easy for everyone. When you don’t have insurance, it makes it even more difficult to be up on your health, and vaccines that keep you health. That’s why one organization is hosting a Free event to help those in need.

The Institute for Spirituality and Health is partnering with communities to raise awareness, foster dialogue, address challenges, and provide FREE pop-up vaccine sites. The Institute will host its first of many vaccine clinics at Windsor Village Church Family located at 6011 W. Orem Dr., Houston on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event details include:

Pfizer and Moderna against COVID-19, ages 5+

Flu shots

Free of charge

No insurance required

Walk-ins welcome

Pre-register using the QR code

$25 gift cards while supplies last

The Institute says it greatly appreciates the support of the Houston Health Department, Windsor Village Church Family, and the Hope Clinic who have made this free vaccine clinic possible.

The ISH FaithHealth Network is a collaborative of faith homes and health systems empowering communities with resources to improve health and wellbeing.