HOUSTON (CW39) — An initiative is once again in place to help Veterans who may need legal assistance or advice. With more than 1.5 million veterans in Texas, the Texas Access to Justice Commission wants to again provide civil legal assistance to Veterans.

On Saturday, June 10, 2 locations in the Houston area, Veterans can visit free, in-person legal clinics in several locations. Volunteer attorneys will offer advice and counsel on legal issues including family law, wills and probate, consumer law, tax law, property issues and disability benefits for veterans.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Denise Scofield, an attorney and Texas Access to Justice Foundation Board Member, about the importance of this Initiative.

There are 2 legal clinics for Texas veterans in the Houston area this Saturday, June 10.

Beaumont Clinic, June 10

Jefferson County Courthouse

1085 Pearl St., Beaumont, TX 77701

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

409-839-2332

Houston/Texas City Clinic, June 10

Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic

9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy.,

Texas City, TX 77591

9 a.m. – Noon

713-228-0733