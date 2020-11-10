Freebies: Sweet deals for our heroes on Veterans Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — Veterans Day is on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and there are some sweet deals our heroes can indulge in on their special day.

Free donuts at Dunkin’:

On Veterans Day, Dunkin‘ is offering veterans and active duty military members a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.

Another way to show gratitude to those who serve, Dunkin’ is teaming up with A Million Thanks — a nonprofit organization that supports active, reserve, and Veteran military by sending millions of letters of thanks and encouragement directly to service members.

Free Breakfast at Kolache Factory:

Kolache Factory is offering free breakfast to all veterans and all those who are actively serving our country in the U.S. armed forces. All veterans — along with servicemen and women are invited to come in and enjoy a free kolache and a cup of coffee — at no cost. You must show proof of government-issued military photo ID or DD 214.

Free meal at McDonald’s:

McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Houston Area will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free Combo Meal on Veterans Day — including a Quarter Pounder with cheese or Filet-o-Fish with medium fries and your choice of soft drink or breakfast items like the Egg McMuffin with hash browns and a small McCafé coffee. You must show your Military ID for this delicious prize.