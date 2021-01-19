FREE+FAST+SAFE COVID-19 testing sites this week

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Health Department is offering free 18 FREE+FAST+SAFE COVID-19 testing sites across Houston the week of Jan. 18.
The health Department will offer drive-thru testing at two surge sites — the Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive, and Houston Community College, North Forest, 6010 Little York Rd. Both sites will offer nasal self-swab tests.
The sites will open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are available at doineedacovid19test.com and on-site registration is available.
The health department will offer free drive-thru testing self-nasal swab at the Aramco Services Company, 9009 W. Loop South. The site will open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People wanting to get tested at the Aramco site can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220. The department will offer testing at three community sites that don’t require appointments:
- Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., drive thru and walk up, self-nasal swab
- Morris Frank Library, 10103 Fondren Rd., Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., drive thru and walk up, self-nasal swab
- METRO Addicks Park & Ride, 14230 Katy Freeway, and Multicultural Center, 951 Tristar Drive, city of Webster.
