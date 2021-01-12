FREE+FAST+SAFE COVID-19 testing sites this week

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Health Department has announced the 19 FREE+FAST+SAFE testing sites that are offering free COVID-19 tests the week of Jan. 11.
The Houston Health Department will offer drive-thru testing at two surge sites affiliated with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive, and Houston Community College – North Forest, 6010 Little York Rd., will offer nasal self-swab tests.
The sites will open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are available here. Also, on-site registration is available.
The department also offers free drive-thru testing via self-nasal swab at the Aramco Services Company, 9009 W. Loop South. The mega testing site will open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People wanting to get tested at the Aramco site can call 832-393-4220.
The Houston Health Department will offer testing at three community sites that don’t require appointments:
- Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Dr., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., drive thru, self-nasal swab,
- Alief Regional Library, 7979 Kirkwood Rd., Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., drive thru and walk up, self-nasal swab, and
- Clark Community Center, 9718 Clark Rd., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., walk up, self-nasal swab.
The department will provide self-nasal swab testing at the METRO Addicks Park & Ride, 14230 Katy Freeway, and the Multicultural Center, 951 Tristar Drive. Appointments are available by calling 832-393-4220.
