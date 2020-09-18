HPD: wrong-way driver causes 18-wheeler to fall from I-45, into Downtown Aquarium parking lot

HOUSTON (CW39) – A semi truck and trailer traveling southbound on I-45 early Friday morning left the freeway and fell into the parking lot of the Downtown Aquarium. According to HPD, a wrong-way driver caused the crash.
Authorities say a 56-year-old woman was driving the wrong way on I-45 near Preston Street and hit the 18 wheeler head on, causing the truck to fall off the interstate. HPD says the woman will be charged with DWI. She was taken to the hospital and has a broken leg.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
ALTERNATE ROUTES
The accident shut down all main lanes of I-45 southbound at Preston Street for hours Friday morning. All I-10 connectors to I-45 southbound were shut down as well.
