Friday’s Forecast: Another cool start, but it ends soon

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s almost the weekend! No major forecast issues for Friday. So expect another dry and quiet weather day to prevail with highs this afternoon in the upper 80s to around 90. Humidity levels should remain low but as the southeast winds persist, the area starts tapping into some slightly deeper moisture from the far western Gulf. This should make for more favorable conditions for fog development late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

KIAH
KIAH

As for the weekend, it starts off dry and ends with a chance for isolated showers. Those storms will set the stage for next week as a wet trend makes its way back into the region.

KIAH

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss