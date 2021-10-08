Friday’s Forecast: Another cool start, but it ends soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s almost the weekend! No major forecast issues for Friday. So expect another dry and quiet weather day to prevail with highs this afternoon in the upper 80s to around 90. Humidity levels should remain low but as the southeast winds persist, the area starts tapping into some slightly deeper moisture from the far western Gulf. This should make for more favorable conditions for fog development late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

As for the weekend, it starts off dry and ends with a chance for isolated showers. Those storms will set the stage for next week as a wet trend makes its way back into the region.

