Friendswood Police on the Lookout for Missing Mail

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

FRIENDSWOOD, TX (CW39) Police are warning of mail theft from a Friendswood Post Office collection box.

The Friendswood Police Department is issuing a warning to anyone who dropped their mail in the Friendswood USPS outside collection box on October 9th. The police have multiple reports concerning the outside mail collection bin located at 310 Morningside Drive.

On October 10th, one witness reported a man tampering with the outside mailbox at the Friendswood Post Office. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, red pants and a blue medical face mask. The witness told police that man was carrying a crowbar. When police arrived, they observed pry marks on the mailbox.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Later, the same day, the outdoor mailbox door was wide open exposing the contents of the mailbox. The possible theft of mail was reported to the Friendswood Post Office.

Then, on October 12th, a Friendswood woman received a call from a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy regarding a check. A suspect stopped by the constable`s office was found in possession of the Friendswood woman`s check. She had placed the check in the mailbox at the Friendswood Post Office on the evening of October 9th to pay for pool service.