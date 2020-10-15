Friendswood Police on the Lookout for Missing Mail

FRIENDSWOOD, TX (CW39) Police are warning of mail theft from a Friendswood Post Office collection box.
The Friendswood Police Department is issuing a warning to anyone who dropped their mail in the Friendswood USPS outside collection box on October 9th. The police have multiple reports concerning the outside mail collection bin located at 310 Morningside Drive.
On October 10th, one witness reported a man tampering with the outside mailbox at the Friendswood Post Office. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, red pants and a blue medical face mask. The witness told police that man was carrying a crowbar. When police arrived, they observed pry marks on the mailbox.
Later, the same day, the outdoor mailbox door was wide open exposing the contents of the mailbox. The possible theft of mail was reported to the Friendswood Post Office.
Then, on October 12th, a Friendswood woman received a call from a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy regarding a check. A suspect stopped by the constable`s office was found in possession of the Friendswood woman`s check. She had placed the check in the mailbox at the Friendswood Post Office on the evening of October 9th to pay for pool service.
