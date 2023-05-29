HOUSTON (CW39) It was a tv, movie, anime, gaming, wrestling, cosplay paradise this Memorial Day weekend! Comicpalooza 2023 was in full effect, and the effect was good!

If you don’t know what Comicpalooza is, we can sum it up in one word…. FUN! Comicpalooza is a pop-culture event featuring celebrity panels, photograph and autograph opportunities, art, books, costumes, gaming, competitions, late night dance and music events, and so much more!

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton was a moderator for two of the panels this year. One for Alaqua Cox, who plays Marvel’s “Echo” on the Hawkeye and has her spin-off series coming out in the Fall. Melton also moderated the panel for Chad Coleman who played “Dennis Cutty Wise” on The Wire, “Tyrese” on The Walking Dead, “Klyden” on The Orville, and right now on CW39 he plays “Bruno Mannheim” in Superman & Lois. Take a look at what was going on over Comicpalooza’s this 3-day event!