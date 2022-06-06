HOUSTON (CW39) — Two fast-food workers were burned by hot grease Sunday night when a deep fryer caught fire, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant located at 95 E. Crosstimbers just after 9 p.m. Sunday and arrived at the scene in around 5 minutes. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and removed the fryer from the building. The injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their burns.

The fire caused approximately $5,000 in damages to the business. A health inspector was called in to assess the situation.