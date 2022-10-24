HOUSTON (KIAH) – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s help locating a fugitive, who is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child between the age of 14-17 years old.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, Houston Police Officers received a report of a Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 9000 Block of Sterlingshire Dr. in northeast Houston. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Hayward Lee Cooper assaulted the juvenile victim.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers Houston

Fugitive Hayward Cooper, 30, is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches in height, and 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.