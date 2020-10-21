Future Of Auto Industry

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pandemic has impacted all of our lives and many companies, including those in the auto industry.



CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with the car coach Lauren Fix of “Car Coach Report” to find out what the future of that sector looks like, especially since they can NOT rely on their hugely popular selling tool, car shows….



It’s no secret this pandemic has hit the auto industry hard, but can it bounce back and can you benefit from it. The Car Coach Lauren Fix gives her predictions…

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!