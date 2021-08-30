Gallery Furniture partners with local businesses to send Hurricane relief supplies to Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – To aid in Hurricane Ida relief efforts, many Houston Area businesses are coming together to help Louisiana.

Business owners say the focus right now is getting people through one of the worst hurricanes since Katrina. Many Louisiana evacuees are displaced since Ida hit the coast.

Some people were able to relocate to Houston, Texas. However, for those who could not, they need our help.

On Monday local businesses like the Gallery Furniture and a few others are teaming up to help our neighbors in Louisiana. Business owners say it’s a community-wide effort.

People are encouraged to donate any aid or supplies to send across the state line. Things to bring: non-perishable food, water, hygiene products, and blankets. No clothes and shoes are accepted right now.

Donations can be dropped off at Gallery Furniture located at 6006 N. Freeway in Houston, Texas.

Houston’s “Mattress Mack” tells CW39’s Sydney Simone that Louisiana residents who are in need of shelter can stay at Gallery Furniture for free. Evacuees must show a state ID or driver’s license.

