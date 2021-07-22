Galveston accepting short-term rental relief applications

HOUSTON (CW39) – Households in Galveston experiencing financial losses due to the pandemic can apply for rental assistance until July 30th, 2021. Under the ST-TBRA program the City of Galveston will allow up to three months of rental assistance, covering up to 100 percent of costs. For a renter to be eligible the landlord must agree to participate. The program will pay back rent originally due on or after June 1st, 2020. If you receive Public Housing or Section 8 Housing Assistance, have previously received ST-TBRA or are currently receiving TBRA you are not eligible for the program. To be eligible to receive the ST-TBRA fund you must meet the following requirements:
- Must be able to document financial impact due to the loss of income or job after March 13, 2020
- Must be a legal resident/citizen of the United States
- Must live in Galveston City and have a current Lease Agreement in place
- Must meet a $1,000 minimum for rental assistance
- Must not have more than $5,000 liquid assets
- Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits
2021 HUD HOME Income Limits
- 1 Person – $44,350
- 2 Persons – $50,700
- 3 Persons – $57,050
- 4 Persons – $63,350
- 5 Persons – $68,450
- 6 Persons – $73,500
- 7 Persons – $78,600
- 8 Persons – $83,650
You must complete a ST-TBRA Application and submit with the required documentation through July 30, 2021. Those applications can be found at this link and they will be reviewed on a on a first-come, first-serve basis. The program officially ends on September 30, 2021 and completed application, along with all supporting documentation, will be emailed to TBRAprogram@galvestontx.gov. For more information on how to apply call G&H at (409) 797-3820, email TBRAprogram@galvestontx.gov or visit the City G&H website.