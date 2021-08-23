Galveston bans balloon releases due to environmental concerns

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The city of Galveston has approved a new ordinance that bans residents and visitors from releasing balloons outdoors in an effort to eliminate litter and reduce harm to the environment.

The Galveston City council unanimously voted in favor of an amendment to the city’s litter ordinance by adding regulations prohibiting the intentional release of balloons. Under the ordinance, intentionally releasing a balloon outdoors is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by an up to $200 fine.

The goal of the ordinance is to educate residents and visitors about the environmental harms of balloons releases and eliminate the practice within the city of Galveston. 

The new ordinance does carry a few exceptions for balloons released by a person on behalf of a governmental agency for scientific or meteorological purposes.

