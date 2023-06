HOUSTON (CW39) – It is another hot one on the coast! Galveston Beach will reach 90 for a high temperature and feel winds out of the south near 10 mph.

There is a yellow flag status today. Meaning ‘normal’ conditions are expected, but you should still practice caution. Water temperature is at 86 degrees, putting it above average for this time of year. June’s water temperature for off the coast of Galveston averages at 84 degrees. 86 is the average for later in the Summer (July).