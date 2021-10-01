Galveston County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, one death

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) The Galveston County Health District is now reporting 109 new positive COVID-19 cases.
They also report one additional death, a women who died on Sept. 1 and had pre-existing medical conditions. She was not vaccinated.
To date, 503,917 tests have been administered in Galveston County. For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.
For more case information, please see the health district`s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Lone Star College-Tomball receives $2.8 million in grants to promote its STEM programsHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The U.S. Department of Education awarded Lone Star College-Tomball a $2.8 million Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM) and Articulation Program grant, to help increase the number of Hispanic students obtaining degrees in STEM fields. The five-year grant, which was 100% funded federally by the Department of Education, will […]
- Governor in Lubbock to announce deal making dairy products for national, global exportLUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Friday in Lubbock “regarding an economic development announcement.” The announcement will be livestreamed in the video player above. An economic development application submitted to the office of Texas Comptroller on June 1 provided details of the proposed deal. The application for a […]
- Galveston County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, one deathGALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) The Galveston County Health District is now reporting 109 new positive COVID-19 cases. They also report one additional death, a women who died on Sept. 1 and had pre-existing medical conditions. She was not vaccinated. To date, 503,917 tests have been administered in Galveston County. For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing. […]
- Justice Department to argue against Texas’ restrictive abortion lawThe U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas on Sept. 9 for its abortion law that went into effect on Sept. 1, in an attempt to block it from being enforced. Despite this, Senate Bill 8 still stands in Texas, banning abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected. The law describes “fetal heartbeat” as “cardiac activity,” which can be detected as early as six weeks — a time when many women do not know they are pregnant.
- Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to perform in Super Bowl halftime showHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We finally know who will be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LVI this February. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 2022 game will be the first time the Super Bowl has […]