Galveston County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, one death

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) The Galveston County Health District is now reporting 109 new positive COVID-19 cases.

They also report one additional death, a women who died on Sept. 1 and had pre-existing medical conditions. She was not vaccinated.

To date, 503,917 tests have been administered in Galveston County. For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district`s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.