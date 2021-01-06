Galveston facilities closed to public; City will continue providing services online

GALVESTON (CW39) The City of Galveston will return back to providing services by phone or online in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

This includes all city facilities, with the exceptions of parks and the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, which will limit the number of guests allowed in at one time. McGuire Dent will require reservations, which may be made by calling 409-797-3700.



The City of Galveston will continue providing all city services without interruption. The City has proven its ability to meet citizen needs electronically and will continue to do so. The City will continue to operate at full capacity and during all normal business hours.



The utility billing department will also resume only taking payments through the drive-in window and online. Residents may pay their utility bill online at www.galvestontx.gov/paymywaterbill. Municipal Court, 601 54th Street, remains open for payments, which may be completed by phone at 800-530-8084, municipalonlinepayments.com/galvestontx or at the payment window.



