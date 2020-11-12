Galveston ISD conducting rapid COVID-19 tests for its students and staff

GALVESTON (CW39) The Galveston Independent School District is taking matters into its own hands, to help and protect more than 7,000 of its students and its staff, during the Covid-19 Pandemic. The School District has acquired rapid COVID-19 testing kits from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and is partnering with Teen Health Center, Inc. to administer tests to symptomatic students and staff beginning Today, November 12.

The rapid tests being used at Galveston ISD are manufactured by Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW .

Abbot Laboratories BinaxNOW

They’re being provided free of charge by the federal government. The test involves using a swab, similar to a Q-Tip, placed inside the tip of the nose by a Teen Health Center, Inc. physician assistant. Results are available in about 15 minutes.

Abbot Laboratories BinaxNOW

According to Teen Health Center, Inc. Medical Director and UTMB Professor of Pediatrics Richard Rupp, MD., “Rapid tests are reliable and allow us to quickly identify contagious individuals in order to make swift decisions about treatment. The earlier we can make decisions the better, and we are grateful that we now have the ability to determine if someone is positive for COVID-19 within a matter of minutes.”

Galveston ISD is ready to start testing today. “We received about 2000 testing kits this week and GISD students or staff showing symptoms will now be able to make same-day appointments at one of our five Teen Health Center, Inc. facilities, which are located within Galveston ISD campuses,” says Teen Health Center, Inc. Medical Provider Martha Norris, PA. “The TEA will replenish our supply as needed, so we can continue the convenience of providing tests for our students and staff as long as necessary.”

Teen Health Center, Inc. strengthens the health and well-being of Galveston’s youth through easily accessible, school-based care. Galveston residents, ages birth through 21 years old, can receive free primary and preventive medical care and a full range of mental health care, including individual therapy and psychiatry, completely free of charge.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!