GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) The last thing the animal lovers at the Galveston Island Humane Society want to do is end a dog’s or a cat’s life.

But their shelter is so full right now, and the influx of more stray pets so great, it’s becoming a very real possibility.

“The gravity of this situation is that our capacity is reaching inhumane care levels and we will need to begin euthanizing for space, a decision that no one takes lightly and is very difficult for our staff,” a post on the Humane Society’s Facebook page says. “This is an urgent plea.”

That plea is to adopt, or at least foster, an animal.

You can schedule an appointment to visit the Galveston Island Humane Society by calling 409-740-1919, but walk-ins are also welcome Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also take a look at the shelter’s adoptable pets and get to know more about them by visiting their website.

On that site you can also learn more about fostering — temporarily taking care of a dog or cat which creates more room at the shelter.

The Humane Society will cover all of the expenses foster parents incur including food, toys, and bedding.