Galveston officials update community on Tropical Storm Beta

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Beta, center, in the Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane watch is in effect Saturday for coastal Texas as Tropical Storm Beta gains strength. A storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch are also in effect for the area during an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season. (NOAA via AP)

GALVESTON, TX (CW39) – The outer bands of Tropical Storm Beta, one of several storms creating a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, are lashing the Texas coast.

Around 10:30am this morning, the National Weather Service released the following update.

Forecast intensity has decreased. Hurricane Watches has been dropped. However, Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect and minor to moderate coastal flooding forecasts remain.

Today at 1:30, County Judge Mark Henry updated the community on Tropical Storm Beta from the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management in Galveston.

Judge Henry provided updates on Tropical Storm Beta and the expected impacts to Galveston County. The Galveston County of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the storm and is working with local, state and federal partners to prepare for possible impacts.

Here are a few warnings in place by Galveston County, Texas officials.