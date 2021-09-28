Galveston Police Chief Resigning at the end of October

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale is stepping down at the end of October. Hale informed city leaders of his resignation Monday.

The resignation is effective October 29th, 2021. Chief Hale is leaving the job for another career opportunity. The city says Assistant Chief Doug Balli will serve as the interim police chief while the City of Galveston starts its search for the next police chief.

“We knew when we hired Vernon that he was destined for bigger and better things than Galveston could ever offer,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “We were blessed to have Vernon on our team for as long as we have, and we wish him well as he continues to progress in his law enforcement career.”

Hale was hired as chief in January 2018, after 26 years with the Dallas Police Department. During his tenure, Hale has overseen a department of more than 150 employees.

“I have served the City of Galveston, the Galveston Police Department, and the community with all of my heart. It is simply time for me to explore another professional opportunity,” Chief Hale said. “I want to thank all of the men and women I served for their compassion and commitment to duty. I would also like to thank the Community, City Council, and City Manager for their continued support throughout this incredible journey serving the oldest municipal police department in the State of Texas.”

In the release the City of Galveston thanks Chief Hale for his service and wishes him well in his next endeavor.