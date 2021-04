Adam Krueger does traffic after bet with Hannah Trippett

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s time to get ready for some spring cleaning! The City of Galveston will host their annual clean-up initiative with several recycling events starting April 10 – May 1.

The Galveston Recycling Center will host recycling days for different material types. The center is located at 702 61st Street and will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Below is the schedule of events: