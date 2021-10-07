LIVE REPORT: Game 1 forecast for Thursday’s Astros vs. White Sox ALDS opener

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston Astros start their postseason Thursday against the Chicago White Sox in a best-of-five series. The Astros hold home-field advantage over the Chicago White Sox in the Division Series, which starts at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

With a series win over the White Sox, the Astros will advance to their fifth consecutive American League Championship Series (ALCS).

This is the 11th time the Astros have made it to the post season with three World Series appearances (2005, 2017, and 2019) winning in 2017 and most recently losing in 2019 to the Washington Nationals.

KIAH

The Astros announced Wednesday that the Minute Maid Park roof will be closed for Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox.

Ahead of the 3:07 p.m. game start on Thursday, the Astros will host a street fest outside of Minute Maid Park from noon to 3 p.m. A game ticket is required to attend the street fest, which includes live music, food trucks and other entertainment.

KIAH

Tickets are still available for purchase now at astros.com/postseason or you can also call 1-877-9ASTROS. Tickets can not be bought at Minute Maid Park box office windows.