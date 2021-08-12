Gas demand raises prices for Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As the demand for gas continues to rise, many Texans will see higher prices at the pump. According to AAA Texas, this is a nationwide issue.

The average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Texas is about $2.85. This is about $0.99 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

According to AAA, drivers in El Paso are paying the most at this moment. The average cost for gas is nearly $3.18 per gallon. The national price per gallon averages about $3.19. That price is close to what citizens paid around this time last year.

The Energy Information Administration says fuel numbers are slightly increasing each week as the demand for gas remains high. It’s unclear why gas prices are peaking during this time.

One spokesperson for AAA Texas, Daniel Armbruster says, drivers can expect to see a decline in prices as soon as Labor Day!

Armbruster says there’s a AAA app that will show people how to find the cheapest gas in their area. To save money, Armbruster suggests registering for gas reward programs.

