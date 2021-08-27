Gas prices drop in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – According to AAA Texas, gas prices are falling because crude oil prices are fluctuating due to the ongoing pandemic.

Officials say crude oil prices dropped below $70 per barrel making unleaded fuel cheaper for consumers.

As of now, the statewide average for unleaded fuel in Texas is $2.79 per gallon. This report shows gas is about five cents cheaper than last week and 88 cents cheaper compared to this day last year.

People in Odessa, Texas are paying the most. Prices at about $3.00 per gallon. Meanwhile, San Antonio, Texas has the cheapest gas prices. Residents are spending about $2.64 per gallon on unleaded fuel.

On a national scale, the average price is $3.00 per gallon for unleaded fuel.

On the other hand, gas prices could change soon as a tropical storm approaches the U.S Gulf Coast. Authorities advise people to keep their tanks full through next week.