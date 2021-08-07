German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

CW39

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Annika Schleu of Germany cries as she couldn’t controls her horse to compete in the equestrian portion of the women’s modern pentathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics has been suspended after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition.

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy. The horse had refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round.

That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.

Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics. The Games end Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Mayor's Back To School fest

Back To School latest - Sharron Melton

Weather headlines - Carrigan Chauvin

Eye on Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain in 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Perseid Meteor Shower - Carrigan Chauvin

Dixie fire continues to burn

Bus Stop forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast heat index for August 9, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Black smoke flares from building fire on Sand Island Access Road on Oahu

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Mayor's Back To School fest

Hot car death prevention, Woman arrested

Sales Tax Free Weekend Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Star's 7day forecast

HISD masks VS Texas Gov. and Back To School - Sharron Melton

Friday's hour by hour forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss