German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

Annika Schleu of Germany cries as she couldn’t controls her horse to compete in the equestrian portion of the women’s modern pentathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics has been suspended after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition.

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy. The horse had refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round.

That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.

Bundestrainerin Kim Raisner: "Hau mal richtig drauf. Hau richtig drauf!" Dann schlägt sie selber noch mit der Faust zu (Sekunde 23).@DOSB Das muss Konsequenzen haben.#ARD #Fünfkampf pic.twitter.com/JIBpqEGR6M — Max Möhrike Ⓥ (@der_veganer) August 6, 2021

Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics. The Games end Sunday.