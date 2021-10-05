Get a head start on the holidays with cards from the Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Food Bank is offering a gift-giving alternative with Holiday Cards with Hope.

The program allows you to make a donation in honor of friends, family, colleagues, clients, or anyone special and the Houston Food Bank sends the card on your behalf.

To place an order visit www.houstonfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/holidaycardswithhope/. Once the order is placed, the Houston Food Bank says it will take 7 days for processing and delivery for your holiday card. To expedite Honor Card orders, HFB says order details should be completed as soon as the order is placed.









Source: Houston Food Bank Holiday Cards with Hope

The following are the two card types to choose from:

Honor Cards – minimum donation of $10 each – Houston Food Bank will personalize and send a printed 5×7-inch card on the donor’s behalf. HFB says honor cards are printed with, “In the true spirit of the season, a gift has been given in your honor to the Houston Food Bank by” and personalized with your name or company name. Envelops are also included.

Tribute Inserts – minimum donation of $5 each – A 4×6-inch tribute insert with your cards will let recipients know a gift has been made in their honor. Tribute inserts are printed with, “A gift in your honor is helping the Houston Food Bank provide food and hope to thousands of hungry people this holiday season.” HFB says the tribute inserts will be mailed directly to the purchaser/donor.

The Houston Food Bank’s Holiday Cards are not just for spreading holiday cheer. For every $1 donated to the Houston Food Bank’s Holiday Cards with Hope, three full meals can be provided to a child, family or senior in need.

For more information on the Houston Food bank visit houstonfoodbank.org.