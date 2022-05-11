HOUSTON (CW39) Skin cancer is the #1 diagnosed cancer in the U.S. and May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic offering free skin checks, is stopping in the Houston area on Monday, May 16, at Castle Biosciences.

About Sun Bus

In 2021, The Sun Bus found over 750 suspicious moles and lesions on people who may have otherwise been unable to see a dermatologist for a skin check.

In 2022, The Sun Bus is expanding its tour and making multiple stops across nine states.

Castle Biosciences is a Houston area company that focuses on improving care for people with skin cancer and is collaborating with The Sun Bus to provide free skin cancer screenings for the public.

The Sun Bus will be making a stop at Castle’s Friendswood headquarters on Monday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Central time, offering free skin checks.

Where

Castle Biosciences, 505 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 401, Friendswood, TX 77546