Get out the fish and chips for Fido! The top trending dog breed in Houston may surprise you

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Rover’s 3rd annual Most Popular Dog Breed report has been released. The top trending dog breeds in the Houston area for 2021 are a variety of pooches, some little, some big, but all cute in their own way.

Top 5 Trending Dog Breeds in Houston

  1. English Bulldog
  2. Miniature Schnauzer
  3. American Pit Bull Terrier
  4. Great Dane
  5. Goldendoodle (doodle mixes are surging; see press release)

Nationally, Goldendoodles are America’s new sweetheart breed, making a massive jump from #9 in 2020 to #5 in 2021. Goldendoodles are also the second most popular puppy breed of the year, behind only mixed breeds, making them the official breeds of the ‘pandemic puppy’ boom.

To gain a deeper understanding of how the pandemic has impacted pet parenthood, Rover surveyed 1,000 U.S. dog parents. Here were some of the report’s highlights:

  • The “pandemic pet” phenomenon is real as 67% of dog owners said they welcomed a dog into their family in the past year. 
  • Pet parents are taking note as the vast majority (75%) said they’ve noticed more dogs in their neighborhood. 
  • Even as “doodles” make a national splash, mixed breed dogs are still the most prevalent with nearly half of those surveyed saying they have a mixed breed dog and that they were specifically looking for one.
  • Pet parents gravitate toward others with similar dogs, with the majority (74%) surveyed claiming they connect with people who have the same dog breed as them.
  • Over half of dog owners go as far as joining a club or attending a meetup related to their dog’s breed. If that wasn’t enough, nearly two-thirds of dog parents share their dog love by sporting dog-centric apparel or decor related to their dog’s breed. 
  • When it came down to adding a new furry family member, the majority of dog parents (76%) said that breed was important to them and the biggest consideration was being “family friendly.” 
    • Other key factors for pet lovers when getting a dog included: a dog that would snuggle (60%); a breed that would get along with other pets (54%); and a breed that was highly intelligent (51%). 

The full report is here: Rover’s complete 3rd annual Most Popular Dog Breeds

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

Tropical Storm Enrique, 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - SkyTracker Sunrise from CW39 Studios

Mystery Wire - UFO Report deadline Friday

RECORD TEMPERATURES - Kelley Bayern, Portland, 062520216am

Rain Chances, 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin to be sentenced today

106° Heat Index Friday - Adam Kruger

More record heat across the country - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

TIME LAPSE - June 24, 2021 Sunrise - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

VP Harris to visit border Friday June 25, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Tracking the tropics June 24, 2021 - Adam Kreuger

9PM News every night on CW39

Subway tuna is NOT tuna - Adam Kruger and Hannah Trippet react

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Kruger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss