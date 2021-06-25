Get out the fish and chips for Fido! The top trending dog breed in Houston may surprise you

HOUSTON (CW39) Rover’s 3rd annual Most Popular Dog Breed report has been released. The top trending dog breeds in the Houston area for 2021 are a variety of pooches, some little, some big, but all cute in their own way.

Top 5 Trending Dog Breeds in Houston

English Bulldog Miniature Schnauzer American Pit Bull Terrier Great Dane Goldendoodle (doodle mixes are surging; see press release)

Nationally, Goldendoodles are America’s new sweetheart breed, making a massive jump from #9 in 2020 to #5 in 2021. Goldendoodles are also the second most popular puppy breed of the year, behind only mixed breeds, making them the official breeds of the ‘pandemic puppy’ boom.

To gain a deeper understanding of how the pandemic has impacted pet parenthood, Rover surveyed 1,000 U.S. dog parents. Here were some of the report’s highlights:

The “pandemic pet” phenomenon is real as 67% of dog owners said they welcomed a dog into their family in the past year.

Pet parents are taking note as the vast majority (75%) said they’ve noticed more dogs in their neighborhood.

Even as “doodles” make a national splash, mixed breed dogs are still the most prevalent with nearly half of those surveyed saying they have a mixed breed dog and that they were specifically looking for one.

Pet parents gravitate toward others with similar dogs, with the majority (74%) surveyed claiming they connect with people who have the same dog breed as them.

Over half of dog owners go as far as joining a club or attending a meetup related to their dog’s breed. If that wasn’t enough, nearly two-thirds of dog parents share their dog love by sporting dog-centric apparel or decor related to their dog’s breed.

When it came down to adding a new furry family member, the majority of dog parents (76%) said that breed was important to them and the biggest consideration was being “family friendly.” Other key factors for pet lovers when getting a dog included: a dog that would snuggle (60%); a breed that would get along with other pets (54%); and a breed that was highly intelligent (51%).



The full report is here: Rover’s complete 3rd annual Most Popular Dog Breeds