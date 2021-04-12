Get paid $2,400 to watch true crime shows

MYSTERY WIRE — Can’t wait to leave work so you can binge your next true crime show?

Consuming the horrific mysteries and murders could become your job, at least temporarily.

MagellanTV wants to pay three people up to $2,400 each to binge their true crime documentaries for 24 hours straight. That’s $100 per hour to do what you’re already doing for free!

You can’t fully zone out, however. You’ll also have to post to social media while you watch.

The streaming service is taking applications through May 5 for the gig.

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Our ideal candidates live for True Crime.

They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.

And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours.

Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.

MAGELLANTV

This is the true crime lineup:

MagellanTV says the true crime fans will get up to 48 hours to finish the films.

Check out the application and job details here.

