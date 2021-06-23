Get paid $3k to cross off your bucket list

HOUSTON (CW39) – A company wants to pay someone to cross off their bucket list. Choice Mutual, a final expense insurance agency, says it wants to help someone celebrate life by paying them $3,000 to check one item off their bucket list and share the experience. The perfect candidate will have a story behind their bucket list it and why they’ve chosen to cross it off. The challenge doesn’t require a college degree, a background check, or a drug screening but applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident. The following are other key things thrill seekers need to know to land the dream job:

Share the top five items on your bucket list

Tell Choice Mutual which item you wish to cross off your bucket list

Tell the story behind your bucket list

Explain why you haven’t completed your bucket list

Include a video that tells us about your bucket list (optional)

The person who lands the position will have a month to complete the challenge and document the experience. They’ll also need share the adventure on social media. The deadline to apply is July 12th. For more information or to fill out the application click this link.