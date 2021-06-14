Get Paid to go to Margaritaville

by: James Parham

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CONROE (CW39) – Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake Conroe is hiring. The hiring fair is from 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16th in the Compass Ballroom at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe at 600 Margaritaville Parkway in Montgomery.

They are hiring all positions fulltime, part-time, and seasonal positions. People should apply online here if they’re interested.

The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe is an all-suite resort, features 335 guest suites; including 32 lakefront cottages, on 186 lakefront acres on Lake Conroe.

