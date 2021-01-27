Get paid to sleep

HOUSTON (CW39) Stressed due to the pandemic? Sleep Junkie is trying to help folks who may have developed sleep problems due to altered routines and stay at home stress factors.

Now they’re looking to pay one lucky person – to sleep!

The website SleepJunkie.com is in search of what they’re calling, a “real-life Sleeping Beauty,” to test and write honestly about how they feel about three different mattresses over the course of two months. You’d write something about the sleep quality, mood, and comfort of the mattress in your review.

The company will also deliver the mattress to you, and the whole plan is being conducted under COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep you safe.

The best news is, they’ll pay the chosen mattress tester $3,000 for their work. If that’s you, you will even get to keep one of the mattresses you write about. The winner’s mattress is valued at $1,500.

If you think you could be up to the challenge, apply on their website.