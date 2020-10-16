Get paid to test Tech & Toys

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Are you a toy and gaming connoisseur looking for a part time job? If so, becoming a professional tech and toy may be the right gig for you. Diggity Marketing is looking for someone over the age of 21 with an interest in tech, toys and gadgets ahead of the holiday season.

If you’re chosen, you’ll be sent a range of toys and tech to try out each week in the run-up to key festive shopping dates: Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. You’ll get to spend a minimum of 15 hours a week testing out the latest drones, robots, and motorized leisure transport.

Now let’s talk money! They’re paying $27,000 (pro-rata) for an initial 2-month contract, with possibility to extend. Other perks of this playful job include remote working, flexible work hours and the chance to keep a selection of the toys you are sent!

The firm says experience within the tech industry is not required, but you must have a high standard of written English, be digitally literate, reside in either North America or Canada, and have a passion for tech, gadgets, and toys. The closing date to apply for the job is October 26th, with a start date sometime in early November. Just click this link to apply today!