GET READY SHOPPERS: Nutcracker Market returns this holiday season

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Nutcracker market is making its triumphant return to NRG Center on November 11-14, 2021. This year’s Market already has more than 265 booths on the books, including more than 50 new merchants.

Each year, Nutcracker Market curates their merchant list to include apparel, accessories, jewelry, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, toys, kitchen wares, and gifts. Those making their November Market debut include C. Shel Shop, Christmas Place, Deadwax Art, Lakonia Imports, Willow Hill Soap Company, and more. 

Seasoned Nutcracker Market shoppers can expect The Round Top Collection, The Royal Standard, Texas Tamale Company, Paul Michael Company, and many other of the big-name merchants to be on hand.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is an annual fundraiser that allows shoppers to give back to the Houston Ballet Foundation, its Academy and scholarship programs. 11% percent of all merchandise sales, plus the proceeds from admission and special event tickets, stays right here in Houston to support various programs of Houston Ballet and its Academy.

On August 16, discount General Admission tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Discount tickets may also be purchased at participating H-E-B Business Centers beginning October 11. Special event tickets, Early Bird, and group General Admission tickets can be purchased now by calling 713-535-3231

For shoppers who like to plan a head, a full list of merchants is available at www.nutcrackermarket.com.

