Get Tested for COVID-19 – Find an HCPH Test Site Near You

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

HOUSTON (CW39)– Four in 10 people who are infected don’t know they have COVID-19 because they don’t have symptoms, but are still contagious. Find out if you have the virus by getting tested. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, and most people haven’t, the risk is increasing for you and your loved ones to contract the virus. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising nationally and in Harris County. However, we all have the power to help stop the virus right now: take precautions – wash your hands, avoid crowds and when you’re around people you don’t live with, wear a mask and stay 6 feet from them – and get tested.

Testing is free and quick at HCPH test sites, you get your results in 3-5 days. Children can also be tested at the sites listed belowRegister at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Monday, January 25 – Saturday, January 31

M.O. Campbell Education Center      Open Mon-Fri 12 -7p.m. Open Sat (1/30) 8a.m.-3p.m.1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032
Avenue A Park Open Tues -Sat 8a.m.-3p.m.601 Avenue A, South Houston, TX 77587
Inspire Church Open Mon & Wed-Sat 8am.-3p.m..11727 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77044
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church Open Mon & Tues, Thur- Sat 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.2921 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536
Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Matha Temple         Open Mon – Fri 8.am-3p.m.16628 Keith Harrow Blvd, Houston, TX 77084
Doss Park Open Mon-Thur 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.2500 Frick Rd, Houston, TX 77038
 Mission Bend Islamic Center Open Mon-Wed & Sat 8a.m.-3p.m.6233 Tres Lagunas Dr, Houston, TX 77083
 All Saints Anglican Church Open Fri (1/29) 8a.m.- 3 p.m.13403 Renn Rd, Houston, TX 77083
Champion Forest Baptist Church Open Sat (1/30) 8a.m.-3p.m.15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston, TX 77069

For the Pasadena and Katy test sites, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575.  People must be 13 or older to be tested at these locations.

Monday, January 25 – Sunday, January 31

San Jacinto College Central Campus Open Mon-Fri   7a.m.-2 p.m. Open Sat (1/30) 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
Katy Park           Open Mon-Fri   12p.m.-7p.m.           Open Sun (1/31)10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.         24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss