Get Tested for COVID-19 – Find an HCPH Test Site Near You

HOUSTON (CW39)– Four in 10 people who are infected don’t know they have COVID-19 because they don’t have symptoms, but are still contagious. Find out if you have the virus by getting tested. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, and most people haven’t, the risk is increasing for you and your loved ones to contract the virus. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising nationally and in Harris County. However, we all have the power to help stop the virus right now: take precautions – wash your hands, avoid crowds and when you’re around people you don’t live with, wear a mask and stay 6 feet from them – and get tested.

Testing is free and quick at HCPH test sites, you get your results in 3-5 days. Children can also be tested at the sites listed below. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Monday, January 25 – Saturday, January 31

M.O. Campbell Education Center Open Mon-Fri 12 -7p.m. Open Sat (1/30) 8a.m.-3p.m. 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032 Avenue A Park Open Tues -Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 601 Avenue A, South Houston, TX 77587 Inspire Church Open Mon & Wed-Sat 8am.-3p.m.. 11727 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77044 St. Hyacinth Catholic Church Open Mon & Tues, Thur- Sat 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. 2921 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536 Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Matha Temple Open Mon – Fri 8.am-3p.m. 16628 Keith Harrow Blvd, Houston, TX 77084 Doss Park Open Mon-Thur 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. 2500 Frick Rd, Houston, TX 77038 Mission Bend Islamic Center Open Mon-Wed & Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 6233 Tres Lagunas Dr, Houston, TX 77083 All Saints Anglican Church Open Fri (1/29) 8a.m.- 3 p.m. 13403 Renn Rd, Houston, TX 77083 Champion Forest Baptist Church Open Sat (1/30) 8a.m.-3p.m. 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston, TX 77069

For the Pasadena and Katy test sites, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these locations.

Monday, January 25 – Sunday, January 31

San Jacinto College Central Campus Open Mon-Fri 7a.m.-2 p.m. Open Sat (1/30) 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 Katy Park Open Mon-Fri 12p.m.-7p.m. Open Sun (1/31)10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493