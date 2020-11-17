Get Tested for Covid-19 NOW, Before Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (CW39) With Thanksgiving Day, just over a week away, people are getting their holiday food items together. And, even in the middle of this pandemic, many still plan to spend this day of giving thanks, with a number of family members. That’s why Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is encouraging people to get tested for Covid-19, before Thanksgiving Day.
HCPH recommends gatherings include 10 people or less, and that you gather outside, where there is better air flow and you can socially distance. An additional precaution is for each person in your group to get tested now. If everyone tests negative, quarantine until the event. But, If anyone tests positive, they should inform the groups and skip the gathering.
Testing locations include:
M.O. Campbell Education Center Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm
Open Sun, Nov. 22 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, TX 77032
Avenue A Park Open Tuesday Thursday Nov. 17-19 601 Avenue A, South Houston, TX 77587
El Franco Lee Park Closed Tuesday, Nov. 17 9400 Hall Rd, Houston, TX 77089
Marcroplaza Mall Closed Wednesday, Nov. 18 171 Pasadena Town Square Mall
Pasadena, TX 77506
Spring Branch Community Health Center Closed Thursday, Nov 19 7777 Westgreen Blvd, Cypress, TX, 77433
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Closed Friday, Nov 20 19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070
Sam Houston Race Park
Open Fri & Sat, Nov 20-21 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064
New Covenant Church Closed Saturday, Nov 21 901 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338
Remember to Pre-Register at HCPH or call 832-927-7575.
For the Pasadena and Katy sites:
San Jacinto College Central Campus
Open Mon-Fri 7am-2pm
Open Saturday, Nov. 21 10:00 am to 3:00 pm 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
Katy Park
Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm
Open Saturday 10:00 am-3:00pm 24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493
Harris County Public Health
2223 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77027
Register at “Do I Need a Covid19 Test” or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites.