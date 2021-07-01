Get vaccinated at NRG and win up to $1K in gift cards

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for some extra money and haven’t been vaccinated, then you may want to head to NRG Stadium where you could win a $1,000 gift card just for getting your COVID-19 vaccine.

Houstonians 18 years old and older that receive their vaccination at NRG Park CVC from now until July 19, 2021 will be entered into a random drawing to win up to a $1,000 gift card to HEB, Kroger and various other retailers.

In addition to the gift cards that will be given away, those that are eligible, will also be entered into the drawing to win a $5,000 college scholarship through the Harris County Vaccine Scholarship Program. Details regarding this County wide program can be found here.

Participants will receive their vaccination at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A. 9036 S. Main Street. Houston, TX, 77054 from 12 pm 7 pm. Tuesday – Sunday. Walk-ins/Drive-ups are available. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance are required. Vaccines are free.

