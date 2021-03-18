Get your photos with the Easter Bunny at Katy Mills Mall

A person dressed as the Easter Bunny embraces a child. (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) Families can hop over to Katy Mills Mall for socially-distanced photos with the Easter Bunny this year.

Bunny Photo Experience

The Bunny Photo Experience starts March 18- April 3. Visiting hours are 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Things to know before you go:

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

For everyone`s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.

The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.

Katy Mills Mall is located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!