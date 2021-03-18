Get your photos with the Easter Bunny at Katy Mills Mall
HOUSTON (CW39) Families can hop over to Katy Mills Mall for socially-distanced photos with the Easter Bunny this year.
The Bunny Photo Experience starts March 18- April 3. Visiting hours are 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Things to know before you go:
Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.
For everyone`s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.
The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.
Katy Mills Mall is located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle.