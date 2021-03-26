Get “Zeal For Teal”! Join a free Ovarian Cancer Conference today at 10am, Emceed by CW39 Anchor

HOUSTON (CW39) It is called the silent killer. Ovarian Cancer. It is the leading cause of death of all gynecologic cancers. When diagnosed early, the 5-year survival is greater than 92%. However, 60% of the women with ovarian cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage.

When Runsi Sen lost her mother to Ovarian Cancer 12 years ago, she created the Ovarcome Foundation , “To raise global awareness, to fund research in search of a cure, and to provide financial support to under served women in the U.S., and developing nations in their valiant fight against ovarian cancer.”

Today, Friday March 25, the 10th Annual Milestone “Zeal For Teal” Survivorship Event takes place virtually! From 10am to 2pm, you can learn the latest research on ovarian cancer, programs available for cancer patients and their families, nutrition, support available both mentally and financially and so much more. Also, Olympic Gymnast Shannon Miller, an Ovarian Cancer Survivor is also taking part this year as well.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton is also Emceeing the event once again this year! To access the event today, Click this ZOOM Link ! Here’s a preview of the event as Sharron interviews Founder Runsi Sen.

