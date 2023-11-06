KATY, Texas (KIAH) — From Girl Scouts to Women Dressing for Success, it was a full house at Citizens for Animal Protection, also known as CAP4 Pets, for an event hosted by CW39’s Sharron Melton.

She held an event to bring awareness to the community about the plight of abandoned and stray animals around the community, and how shelters are trying to care for them and find them homes. Members of The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council and Dress for Success Houston.

Several animals were actually adopted at the event too! Watch the video above and please adopt from a local shelter, don’t shop, and bring home a loving animal, and giving them a better life.

A reminder: Houston has one of highest number of abandoned and stray animals in the entire country, but together we can change that. Scan the QR code to the right here on our website and make a difference.