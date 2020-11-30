Give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ with the Houston Humane Society

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Humane Society is giving hope to homeless animals this Giving Tuesday.

On Dec. 1, the Houston Humane Society is asking the community to help with their goal of $25,000 — funds needed to provide housing and medical care to homeless animals who come through their doors.

Throughout the year, the Houston Humane Society has kept their doors open to pets in need while tackling a pandemic and devastating powerful storms. With each storm that hit the Gulf Coast, Houston Humane Society’s staff members were ready to provide pets from local shelters with a safe and secure place. Each pet received veterinary care, including spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinations, dentals, grooming and preventatives to find homes. In just one month, the cost of caring for every pet can quickly add up to $5,000 for meals, $5,000 for clinic care and $15,000 for lifesaving surgeries.

If you would like to give back, in honor of Giving Tuesday, click here.