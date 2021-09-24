GIVING BACK: More Help coming for Louisiana from Ft. Bend County Judge and Assistance Ministries W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM) and Fort Bend County Judge KP George are joining forces to distribute food and supplies to victims of Hurricane Ida in Houston, and families in need. This special drive-thru food distribution will take place on Saturday, September 25 from 9 am – 12 noon at WHAM headquarters located at 10501 Meadowglen Lane in Houston. Food and supplies will be distributed to approximately 300 cars on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.





“We are honored to partner with Fort Bend County Judge KP George to serve those that need help. Hurricane Ida devastated the lives of many people. And, there are still Houston families struggling to overcome hardship brought about by the pandemic. We are committed to doing all we can to help our neighbors recover from these horrific events.” Mark Brown/ CEO, West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM)

This is also a very important cause and mission for Fort Bend County to and that’s why Judge KP George wanted the county to get involved.





“I thank our Fort Bend County residents and County employees for supporting our collection efforts. I also want to thank our faith leaders, Christ Church of Sugarland, Ismaili Council for the Southwestern USA, and The Islamic Society of Greater Houston for their generosity and support. Hurricane Ida caused so much loss and damage that we knew right away that we had to do our part to help our neighbors from Louisiana”.

Judge KP George/ Fort Bend County

Individuals that are interested in feeding families and helping them stay in their homes should visit https://www.whamministries.org/donate to make a donation.

About West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM): WHAM provides hope through the provision of social services to families and individuals in need without regard to race, religion, gender, national origin or disability. During Covid-19, WHAM has helped over 180,000 individuals of all ages and ethnicities, as they seek to rebound from layoffs, furloughs, and business closures. Whether it’s by supplying for the basic needs of those in crisis through its platinum-ranked food pantry, financial assistance to avoid eviction or disconnection, employment and training to promote self-sufficiency, or other services like disaster relief and seasonal programs, WHAM’s offerings contribute to achieving our underlying goals: alleviating poverty, building a thriving and healthy community, and giving hope to the hopeless. For more information about WHAM, or to support our work helping those in need, please visit: www.whamministries.org.

About Fort Bend County Judge KP George: Judge KP George assumed the office of Fort Bend County Judge on January 1, 2019. The County Judge is the executive of Fort Bend County’s governing body and presides over Commissioners Court, which oversees the County’s more than 3,000 employees and its nearly $400 million dollar budget. Fort Bend County is the tenth largest county in Texas and one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States.