Global coronavirus case total tops 50 million

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone: more than 50 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began.

More than 50.4 million COVID-19 cases were reported globally as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There have been more than 1.2 million deaths from the disease worldwide since the pandemic started.

The U.S., with about 4% of the world’s population, represents almost a fifth of all reported cases.

The country has had more than 9.9 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins University’s data.

As coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the U.S., some states are implementing new restrictions.

The U.S. reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the university.