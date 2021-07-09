GM recalling over 400K Chevy, GMC pickups because air bags can explode

CW39

by: via Nexstar Media Wire,

Posted: / Updated:

This Feb. 11, 2016 file photo shows the GMC logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks.

GM says it has no reports of injuries.

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator during manufacturing, causing corrosion.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. GM says it has a limited number of replacement parts available.

Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16. They’ll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

Rain Outlook for Friday morning - Star Harvey

Disturbance 1 over south Texas, rain continues in local counties - Carrigan Chauvin

WEATHER ALERT - Disturbance 1 in south Texas - Carrigan Chauvin

LIVE look at Houston's rainy commute - Carrigan Chauvin

National advisories, local Flash Flood Watch till 7PM Friday - Star Harvey

Weekend grilling forecast, national advisories - Star Harvey

Altuve, Correa opting out of All-Star game - Hannah Trippett

Rainy Friday morning satellite and radar - Carrigan Chauvin

24 hour rain and 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

National advisories, rainy 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Rainy 10-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

3-day rain potential - Carrigan Chauvin

State of the State February 1, 2021

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss