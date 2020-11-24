GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles

HOUSTON (CW39) — General Motors is recalling 7million SUVs and pickup trucks because they could have defective airbags made by Takata. That’s the same Japanese airbag manufacturer linked to 17 deaths and other serious injuries in the US. Their airbags could explode or spray shrapnel into vehicles.

Since 2014 they have recalled 40 million cars and trucks. GM previously recalled nearly 800,000 vehicles. Now they will recall the 2007 to 2014 Cadillac Escalades, as well as the Chevrolet Avalanche, Silverado, Suburban and Tahoe, plus the GMC Sierra and Yukon. GM says they will notify all the vehicle owners with recalled vehicles. You can also CLICK HERE and enter your VIN into the recall finder.

