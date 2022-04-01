HOUSTON (KIAH) – Friday is April 1, which marks the start of Child Abuse Awareness Month. It’s also “Go Blue Day.”

People in the community are encouraged to be the voice for child abuse in Harris County by wearing blue. Blue is the official color of prevention, to show support for victims of child abuse and neglect and those who work to protect them.

According to CASA, which stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates, every eight minutes a child in Texas experiences abuse or neglect.

Nearly 4,000 children in the Houston area have experienced life-threatening abuse or neglect. Which led to the removal of the child from their homes and placing them in foster care.

CASA says child advocates train everyday people to advocate for the best interests of these children in court so they can find safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

“If you suspect child abuse, it is your obligation to report it. Whether if you’re uncomfortable with it or not that is beside the point of a child being abused,” said CASA employee Brandy Eldridge.

Later this month, on Sunday, April 24, CASA encourages local faith communities to participate in “Blue Sunday” by praying for children and families impacted by child abuse.

To report child abuse, neglect, or abandonment, contact the Texas Abuse and Neglect hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or go to www.txabusehotline.org. You can also contact CASA directly.