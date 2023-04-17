HOUSTON (CW39) In just over a month, on May 24, it will mark one year since the deadly and tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Now the parent of one of the survivors, now 12-year-old Miah Cerillo, launched a verified GoFundMe, to get the survivors to Disneyland for the one year marker.



Miah was the one who called 911 and survived by playing dead. Several of the students, who continue to recover one year later, came up with a plan to get out of Uvalde for the day and go somewhere happy.

To view the GoFundMe, the Link Here. All donations will go towards making this dream a reality.