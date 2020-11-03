Go vote and get tested for COVID-19

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) Election day is finally here! But, while you’re out casting your vote, don’t forget you can also get tested for COVID-19.

There are many locations, including a new stationary site for Katy area residents. COVID-19 cases are beginning to increase again in our community, so take precautions, get your flu shot and get tested for COVID-19.

Testing is free. Get your results in 2-4 days.

Monday – Saturday locations

Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

M.O. Campbell Education Center: 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston 77032

Open Mon-Sat, Nov 2-7

Gene Green Beltway 8 Park 6500 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77049

Closed Tuesday, Nov 3

St. Hyacinth Catholic Church 2921 Center Street, Deer Park, TX 77536

Closed Wednesday, Nov 4

Bear Creek Park 3505 War Memorial Drive, Houston, Tx 77084

Closed Thursday, Nov 5

Collins Park 6727 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379

Closed Saturday, Nov 7

Wat Buddhavas of Houston 6007 Spindle Dr, Houston. TX, 77086

Open Mon-Thur, Nov 2-5

St. Mary Magdalene 527 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338

Open Thur-Sat, Nov 5-7

Spring Creek Fellowship 25235 FM 2978, Tomball, TX 77375

Open Tues & Wed, Nov 3 & 4

Sam Houston Race Park 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064

Open Sat, Nov 7

New Hope Presbyterian Church 1350 N Mason Rd, Katy TX 77449

Open Sat, Nov 7

For Pasadena and the new Katy location, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites

Sam Jacinto College Central Campus: 8060 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena 77505

Katy Park: 24927 Morton Rd., Katy 77493