Go vote and get tested for COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) Election day is finally here! But, while you’re out casting your vote, don’t forget you can also get tested for COVID-19.
There are many locations, including a new stationary site for Katy area residents. COVID-19 cases are beginning to increase again in our community, so take precautions, get your flu shot and get tested for COVID-19.
Testing is free. Get your results in 2-4 days.
Monday – Saturday locations
Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.
M.O. Campbell Education Center: 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston 77032
Open Mon-Sat, Nov 2-7
Gene Green Beltway 8 Park 6500 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77049
Closed Tuesday, Nov 3
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church 2921 Center Street, Deer Park, TX 77536
Closed Wednesday, Nov 4
Bear Creek Park 3505 War Memorial Drive, Houston, Tx 77084
Closed Thursday, Nov 5
Collins Park 6727 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379
Closed Saturday, Nov 7
Wat Buddhavas of Houston 6007 Spindle Dr, Houston. TX, 77086
Open Mon-Thur, Nov 2-5
St. Mary Magdalene 527 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338
Open Thur-Sat, Nov 5-7
Spring Creek Fellowship 25235 FM 2978, Tomball, TX 77375
Open Tues & Wed, Nov 3 & 4
Sam Houston Race Park 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064
Open Sat, Nov 7
New Hope Presbyterian Church 1350 N Mason Rd, Katy TX 77449
Open Sat, Nov 7
For Pasadena and the new Katy location, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites
Sam Jacinto College Central Campus: 8060 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena 77505
Katy Park: 24927 Morton Rd., Katy 77493
